As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Raised Stake; As Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Market Valuation Declined, Heitman Real Estate Securities Lifted by $16.62 Million Its Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 73.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 615,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54 million, up from 834,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 169,347 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.01M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.88. About 12.61 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Bankshares stated it has 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 66,483 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt accumulated 24,083 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Haverford invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 751 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1.22% or 15.06M shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 1.73 million shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. America First Advsr Lc invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conning holds 126,893 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 279,172 shares. 61,100 are owned by Oxbow Advsrs Lc. Lionstone Cap Management Lc reported 8.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 604,986 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 3.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Ameritas stated it has 6,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Communications The accumulated 52,408 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 214,161 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc, Japan-based fund reported 12,941 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 5.54 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Amp Capital Invsts owns 40,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 31,585 shares. Axa has 196,739 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 198,638 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 288,131 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 4,800 shares to 77,181 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN).