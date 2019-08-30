As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Has Lifted Its Position; Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lowered Its Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (EL) Holding by $3.39 Million as Stock Rose

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (EL) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 300,119 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.69 million, down from 320,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 1.11 million shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $207.68. About 11.08 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (NYSE:HD) by 34,494 shares to 214,789 shares, valued at $41.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABX) by 255,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fiduciary Trust Communications owns 1,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Lc owns 0.03% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,468 shares. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 0.65% or 9,983 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 1,251 shares. Argent Lc owns 2,000 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 153,906 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 339,216 shares or 0.14% of the stock. New England Research And Mgmt owns 11,975 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 2,614 shares. Horizon Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cambridge Trust Communication reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 141,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments, a New York-based fund reported 80 shares.