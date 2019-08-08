As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Ls Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $421,774 as Valuation Rose

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 6.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 198,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 206,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 2.52 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,455 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 18,848 shares. Beacon Group Inc has 0.4% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 45,982 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 52,203 shares. Moreover, Indiana Tru And Investment has 1.45% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Macquarie Gru Ltd invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nomura invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.44% or 158,713 shares. Bbr Partners Limited holds 62,652 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 6.04 million shares. Delta Mgmt Limited Company invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 322,721 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc reported 2.21 million shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 47,410 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,729 shares stake.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.88 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 6,065 shares to 69,752 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 15,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27,455 shares to 105,340 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD).

