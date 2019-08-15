As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $641,844; Marshall Wace Llp Maintains Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60M, down from 53,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $201.93. About 21.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 204.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 75,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 112,270 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 36,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 2.71M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,430 are owned by Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 32,153 were accumulated by 1St Source Bancshares. Arrow stated it has 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stoneridge Prns Limited Com invested 1.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Primecap Management Com Ca has invested 0.44% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Baxter Bros Incorporated has 8,994 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Community Trust & Inv holds 2.56% or 228,063 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Incorporated invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Limited reported 0.06% stake. Community Bancshares Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.30 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,274 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Heritage Mngmt holds 58,299 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1,360 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 210,307 shares to 180,966 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 69,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,767 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currency.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,228 shares to 12,522 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 50,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Investment reported 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiera Corporation holds 0.35% or 469,258 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,000 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jcic Asset Mgmt has 4.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,161 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Com stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Payden & Rygel owns 1,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Cap has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intersect Ltd holds 4.02% or 50,269 shares in its portfolio. 273,334 are held by Bryn Mawr Tru. Courage Miller Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,672 shares. Cohen Mngmt accumulated 2,408 shares. Mercer Advisers has invested 5.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

