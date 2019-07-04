As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Value Rose While Harvest Capital Strategies Trimmed by $415,000 Its Holding

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13 million, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 56,894 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas Associates owns 4,623 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davenport & Com Lc holds 406,878 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ashmore Wealth Limited Com invested in 14.07% or 1.27 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 1.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 113,800 shares. Altavista Wealth Management has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairfield Bush & holds 3.54% or 56,122 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And has invested 4.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe & Dalton holds 4.9% or 35,056 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc has 3.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,542 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 14,448 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability invested in 3.34M shares. Regis Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 4,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,545 shares to 12,368 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AAPL, DAKT – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple’s Self-Driving Technology Project Might Get A Boost With Drive.ai’s Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, AAPL, HAL – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: MU,CLDR,IBM,QCOM,AAPL,RHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.