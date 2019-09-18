As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Lowered Position by $403,259; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Market Valuation Declined, Polen Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $2.13 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 18,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 81,343 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 62,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 488,322 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 2,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 152,503 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.18 million, down from 154,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $222.1. About 19.39 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.42M shares to 4.68M shares, valued at $773.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.19M shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.