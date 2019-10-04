As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Raised Its Position; Hodges Capital Management Holding in Conns (CONN) Boosted by $1.63 Million as Stock Value Declined

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 87.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 6,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 6,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $225.97. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 95,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 485,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65 million, up from 389,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 172,087 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 35,550 shares to 93,650 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 156,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,028 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Incorporated has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co has invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zacks Invest invested 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 0.01% or 146,947 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rdl holds 2.87% or 20,950 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Lc has invested 2.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 2.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sei reported 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14,615 were accumulated by Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Blume Capital invested in 6.74% or 67,292 shares. Opus Ltd Liability Com holds 4,889 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Harris Assocs Lp owns 3.35 million shares for 1.22% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Now The Time to Buy AAPL at a Discount? – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Looking For New High – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Microsoft Latest to Explore Custom Chips – Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares with value of $179,729 were bought by Saunders William E Jr. 2,240 shares valued at $39,565 were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. MARTIN BOB L bought $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,882 Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares with value of $100,170 were bought by Wright Lee A.. 11,765 shares were bought by Miller Norman, worth $200,358 on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Selling Connâ€™s, Inc. (CONN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Conn’s HomePlus Enhances First Light Shelter With $7,000 Appliance Donation – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FuelCell Energy Inc. and E.ON Business Solutions GmbH Announce an Agreement to Develop the European Market – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 26, 2019 : CCL, INFO, MKC, FDS, CRON, NEOG, CONN, CUK, ORN, ONTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt by 95,080 shares to 106,500 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,293 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Pacific Glob Inv Management has 1.07% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 257,795 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.33% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 475,000 shares. 43,623 were reported by Bogle Invest LP De. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,166 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 11,341 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 105,757 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 31,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 12,095 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 293,297 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 329 shares.