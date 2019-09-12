As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.21 Million; Sandy Spring Bank Increases Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,771 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 29,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.12. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,537 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.90M, down from 101,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29 million shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,014 shares to 36,693 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,625 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.