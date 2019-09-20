As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Drexel Morgan & Company Lowered Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Holding by $1.95 Million

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 2,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,957 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 18,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 32.11M shares traded or 21.84% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 209,893 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12M, down from 224,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 32.98 million shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Needham’s Martin Talks Apple Services, Streaming Video Competition – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 12.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qci Asset owns 3.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 181,973 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 3.34M shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd invested in 0.11% or 16,840 shares. Massachusetts-based Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vista Cap Prns invested in 0.14% or 3,644 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Company owns 56,602 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs invested in 80,546 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadinha & Lc holds 7,939 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc reported 1.03% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated accumulated 130,579 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Diligent Invsts Llc invested in 29,592 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 39,263 shares or 4.44% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Inc holds 2.36% or 45,565 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 31,065 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 123,556 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 10,508 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Herald holds 30,600 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. 38,405 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,937 shares. Blue Inc reported 70,467 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moors And Cabot reported 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Main Street Research has 10,160 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Com holds 1.38% or 26,048 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 129,220 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,581 shares to 114,592 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 7,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.