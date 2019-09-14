As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position by $4.72 Million; As Antero Res (AR) Valuation Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Upped by $700,000 Its Holding

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57M, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 9.69M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 23,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 112,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.32M, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,569 shares to 86,008 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million. On Friday, May 24 Warren Glen C Jr bought $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 21,900 shares. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900.

