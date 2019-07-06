As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Private Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $846,153; Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $10.03 Million

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, down from 666,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.06 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 19,165 shares to 272,594 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kevin Kelly’s Zayo Group Options Trade – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Exclusive: Sweden’s EQT targets Asia Pacific as IPO decision looms – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi positive on Zayo Group amid bid turmoil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.20M for 55.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 77,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd has 64,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 125,244 shares. Advisory Alpha stated it has 39 shares. Hl Financial Service Ltd Llc reported 8,620 shares. 27,015 are held by Principal Financial Grp Incorporated. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation owns 154,257 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 33,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.38 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 51 shares. Earnest Prns reported 63 shares. Kbc Nv has 86,130 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bitcoin Vs. Apple Pay And Alipay – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: BA, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Discuss Broadcom’s New Supply Agreement With Apple – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Profit From Falling Stocks Without Taking On Unlimited Risk – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Llc has 10,127 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Lc reported 54,664 shares. Synovus Corp has 1.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 377,968 shares. Jag Ltd has 0.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S Muoio & Co Ltd Liability Company reported 0.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 3.46% or 19.71M shares. American Fincl Group Incorporated Inc holds 4.06% or 242,000 shares. Rwwm reported 1,336 shares. 143,465 are owned by Bainco Int Invsts. Wills Finance holds 4.45% or 34,540 shares in its portfolio. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 3,783 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 322,937 shares or 1.36% of the stock. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,718 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).