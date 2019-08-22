As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Cut Its Stake by $680,400; Cypress Capital Management Lifted Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $678,810; Market Value Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 177.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 16,095 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 5,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 8.19M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 5,996 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.22% stake. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,480 shares. Goelzer Management holds 1.56% or 86,922 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 32,207 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 13,112 shares. Rampart Management Co Ltd Liability Com owns 112,112 shares. Cambridge Financial Group has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 160,833 shares. Cohen And Steers has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,367 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.66% or 157,994 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.47% or 113,322 shares in its portfolio. 1,154 are owned by Weiss Asset L P. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.57M were reported by Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Company.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares to 9,965 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,858 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.94M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 0.35% or 3.13M shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.69% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Farmers Retail Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 125 shares. 175 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 32,771 shares. First Merchants holds 13,844 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Leavell Inc owns 7,785 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Redwood Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.49% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 101,498 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,871 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,700 shares. Lipe & Dalton accumulated 0.1% or 2,005 shares. Kwmg has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Caymus Prtnrs LP has 6.98% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 475,005 shares. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 507 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, August 12 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258.