As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Nadler Financial Group Has Cut Stake; Keystone Financial Planning Continues to Hold Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 68,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

