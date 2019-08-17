As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Nadler Financial Group Has Cut Holding; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Declined, Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 340,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 384,606 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 724,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford’s Appearance at Private Clinic; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECT ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE PLAY IN USA; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 16/05/2018 – FORD CITES PRODUCTION AFTER FIRE AT PARTS SUPPLIER; 13/04/2018 – Ford’s March China vehicle sales down 11 pct y/y; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Series 2018-1 & 2018-2; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO LICENSE ALL OF ITS HYBRID VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO FORD MOTOR COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 05/03/2018 Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 14/03/2018 – Ford’s F-150 truck franchise alone is worth more than the whole company: Morgan Stanley

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3,625 shares to 8,625 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAANG Shares Mixed As Alphabet’s Earnings Beat Expectations, Amazon’s Fall Short – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “TransLoc CEO to step down as Ford moves to combine divisions – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford gears up autonomous program – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major automakers work out emissions deal in California – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of stock. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Serv stated it has 1,543 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co has 65,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.57M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lpl Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 713,088 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 7,373 are owned by Ftb. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 98,162 shares. Heritage Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 125,615 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 842,458 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.47 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.