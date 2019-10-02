As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $12.85 Million; Matthews International Capital Management Cut Its 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $700,600; Valuation Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 361,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.50 million, down from 373,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 48,479 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 65,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 22,095 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, down from 87,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $220.88. About 4.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.51 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.18 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 17.69M shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 4,527 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,011 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Co holds 61,071 shares. Brown Advisory has 1.70 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eos Management LP invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Capital Prns Inc owns 60,915 shares. 27,735 were accumulated by Connable Office. 10,475 were accumulated by Old Dominion Cap. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 214,475 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt reported 153,999 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc owns 162,437 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 272,936 shares to 554,685 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 768,500 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $17.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 134,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.