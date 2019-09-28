As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Leisure Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As Newmont Goldcorp (Put) (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, Royal Bank Of Canada Trimmed Its Position by $6.95 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (Put) (NEM) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 187,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 532 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 188,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GXC) by 23,951 shares to 42,363 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hanson Mcclain reported 25 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 902 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp accumulated 605,537 shares. Nuwave Invest Management stated it has 222 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 6.09M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 147,160 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.57% or 42,868 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 300,000 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.64M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 2.61M shares. Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 5.65M shares. 72,440 were accumulated by High Pointe Management Lc. Cannell Peter B & Com, New York-based fund reported 40,488 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Adrian Day: We Haven’t Seen the End of Gold M&A | INN – Investing News Network” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont says Red Lake mine sale underway – MINING.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EU tax order ‘defies common sense’ – Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Top analyst questions Apple’s valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.