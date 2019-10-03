As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Leisure Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding in Manchester Utd Plc New Ord Cl (MANU) by $742,734

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New Ord Cl (MANU) by 61.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 41,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 25,777 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 67,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New Ord Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 62,704 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 26.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco Incorporated Ny has invested 0.95% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 103,291 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 38,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 12,216 shares. Roundview Cap Lc holds 44,151 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 22,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 87,735 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Aperio Grp Lc holds 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) or 6,407 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Essex Inv Mngmt Co Lc has invested 0.06% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). D E Shaw & Comm has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) or 1,191 shares.