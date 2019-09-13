As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Legacy Private Trust Upped Its Holding by $557,313; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Position Maintained by Forest Hill Capital Llc

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,829 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 30.40M shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 606,878 shares traded or 29.25% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,872 shares to 104,831 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,305 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 61,475 shares. Moreover, Compton Mngmt Ri has 8.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qci Asset Management New York has 3.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 181,973 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,089 are held by Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Lumina Fund Management has 2.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,000 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advantage Inc holds 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 794 shares. 125,661 are held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Harbour Investment holds 2.41% or 17,263 shares in its portfolio. Blue Financial Capital reported 6.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Savant Capital Ltd Company owns 48,625 shares. Moreover, Amer Assets Inv Limited Liability Company has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,500 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 9,299 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 54,000 shares to 60,084 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 23,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,130 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

