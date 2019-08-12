As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake; Cadence Bank Na Raised Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.48. About 760,050 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 9.39 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Endurance Wealth accumulated 2.06% or 66,334 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 8.60 million shares. Bristol John W & Inc Ny holds 416,259 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 12,400 shares. Torray Llc reported 120,367 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Global Endowment LP accumulated 0.05% or 2,050 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 3,011 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilsey Asset Mngmt accumulated 44,542 shares or 3.53% of the stock. 2,471 are held by Cordasco Fin Net. Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca holds 27,686 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division has invested 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macnealy Hoover Mngmt has invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.