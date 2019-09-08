As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Its Holding; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Nottingham Advisors Has Lifted Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 146.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 56,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17 million, up from 38,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares to 21,260 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,858 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonehearth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterneck Management Limited Co holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,301 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 96,109 shares. Legacy Private invested in 28,000 shares. New York reported 2.37% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings owns 4,450 shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Bridges Mngmt stated it has 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hl Fincl Ser holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.57M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,248 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34.27 million shares. Lincluden Mgmt Limited invested in 0.36% or 19,570 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 2.28% or 19,133 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 8,406 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Communication Incorporated reported 8,746 shares. Ims Mgmt holds 1.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 25,498 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 15.14 million shares. 18,453 are held by Guardian Cap Limited Partnership. Hemenway Trust Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,464 shares. The Wisconsin-based First Business Services has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 5.96 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 47,842 shares. East Coast Asset has 1.76% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.1% or 19,021 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank owns 5.49M shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 86,790 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 2,102 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Samlyn Ltd has 1.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 846,113 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Lc accumulated 8,541 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

