As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Jensen Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $13.28 Million; Rafferty Asset Management Has Increased Its Incyte (INCY) Holding by $5.07 Million

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 230.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 58,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 84,547 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 25,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 1.10 million shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Rev $382.3M; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 70,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.69 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 23.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 73,121 shares to 164,734 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,474 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

