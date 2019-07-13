As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Institute For Wealth Management Raised Position; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Upped Holding

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.11M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,377 shares to 4,944 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,583 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Limited has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 1.53% stake. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,385 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv accumulated 14,880 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Company accumulated 77,000 shares or 9.22% of the stock. Curbstone Financial Mgmt reported 41,409 shares. Inc Ok reported 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20 shares. Asset holds 12,945 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1.35 million shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc has invested 5.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandhill Ltd Liability Co owns 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,906 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).