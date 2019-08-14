As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Raised Its Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Maintained by Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 80,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 312,250 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31 million, up from 231,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 140,000 shares to 817,250 shares, valued at $79.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,360 shares, and cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,917 shares to 291,504 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

