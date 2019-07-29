As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kynikos Associates LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Waddell & Reed Financial Raised Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $1.34 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.61 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 903,056 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $209.94. About 7.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2 Positive(ish) Takes on Apple and China After G-20 Trade Ceasefire – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Company New York reported 201,360 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,083 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 6,946 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capwealth Advsr Limited Com has 4.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc holds 39,184 shares. Harvest Mgmt Limited Com holds 3,300 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Country Club Company Na holds 1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,496 shares. Baillie Gifford holds 139,347 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Newfocus Group Lc holds 7.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,996 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Limited Com holds 2.85% or 68,305 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Lc has invested 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruffer Llp holds 84,709 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Inc Lc reported 0.77% stake. 30,633 were accumulated by First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Services.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.