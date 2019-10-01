As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kynikos Associates LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.76 Million; Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While First Dallas Securities Has Increased Position by $365,200

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $225.09. About 27.43M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 61.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 4.70 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

