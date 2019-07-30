As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder King Wealth Management Group Lowered Stake; Quantum Capital Management Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $415,104; Valuation Declined

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 2,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,349 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 3,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.83. About 1.13 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $208.22. About 12.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares to 22,370 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,062 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 of the Best AI Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master’s Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,991 shares to 16,133 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Sm Ijr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.