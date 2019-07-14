As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Its Position by $822,150; As Seabridge Gold (SA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed by $2.05 Million Its Holding

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 170,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 183,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 371,242 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CNBC’s ‘Trading Nation’ Weighs In On Apple’s Recent Run – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DIA, BA, AAPL, GS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 63,360 shares to 89,660 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Cap Llc owns 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,859 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 236,500 shares. Ensemble Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,645 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 487,892 shares. Parus (Uk) Limited holds 123,075 shares. Palouse Cap has 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,550 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,004 shares. Moreover, Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership has 17.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,117 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Cambridge holds 21,657 shares. Telemus invested in 125,498 shares. Argentiere Cap Ag reported 1.51% stake. Hills Fincl Bank & Tru holds 40,593 shares. Lionstone Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 96,320 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Adecoagro SA (AGRO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Small-Cap Condundrum – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.