As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Stake by $363,825; First National Bank Of Omaha Boosted Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $12.33 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1730.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 129,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 137,259 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Company owns 0.46% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 239,713 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 393,912 shares. 11,964 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc reported 1,061 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 29 were reported by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Ariel Investments Limited Liability holds 615,223 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 1.19M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests has 0.43% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 76,092 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 24 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 2.57% or 113,353 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 6,168 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation owns 117,486 shares. Brinker owns 25,971 shares. Wafra invested in 0.03% or 9,017 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP holds 3.22 million shares or 4.1% of its portfolio.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 22,351 shares to 40,797 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,385 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,328 shares to 79,169 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 99,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND).