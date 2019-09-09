As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Decreased Stake; Pointstate Capital LP Increased Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $15.55 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 6,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 21,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 28,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 25.93 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 148,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.79 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 2.11 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 198,444 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 97,300 shares. Qs Invsts holds 3,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 467,630 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 0.11% or 4,731 shares. Akre Mngmt Ltd reported 5.64% stake. 2.76 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.11% or 277,555 shares. 30 are held by Nuwave Management Limited Liability. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.06% or 187,776 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 10,620 shares. 88,723 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Company. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 11,113 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.19M shares to 626,800 shares, valued at $37.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 98,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,522 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com reported 5.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Advsrs holds 50,931 shares. Cadinha & Lc accumulated 23,514 shares. D L Carlson Gru stated it has 56,552 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. 50,269 are owned by Intersect Capital. Matthew 25 Mngmt holds 8.51% or 120,000 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Cap reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.08% or 55,667 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lta owns 92,918 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,219 are owned by Boyar Asset Mgmt. Hikari Tsushin holds 1.39% or 33,145 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fil Ltd has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mason Street Ltd holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 639,062 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.92 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,955 shares to 52,160 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).