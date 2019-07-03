As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Garde Capital Decreased by $1.25 Million Its Position; Foyston Gordon & Payne Position in Sanofi (SNY) Cut by $1.53 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 34,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,526 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 99,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 1.23 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 24/04/2018 – SANOFI HEAD OF GLOBAL R&D ELIAS ZERHOUNI TO RETIRE; COMPANY NAMES JOHN REED TO TAKE OVER ON JULY 1; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 09/04/2018 – SANOFI SA SASY.PA : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 83 FROM EUR 81; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761037 Company: SANOFI SYNTHELABO; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Backs 2018 View; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,508 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 30,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.74 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.72B for 15.94 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.