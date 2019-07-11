As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Financial Architects Increased Holding; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28M, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 1.06 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Ann Comml Bank holds 12,872 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Thomasville Natl Bank has invested 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Butensky & Cohen Security stated it has 12,495 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Mgmt Pro Inc owns 4,484 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 1.57M are owned by Hl Services Limited. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.66% or 157,994 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 6.50 million shares. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 70,053 shares. Heritage accumulated 287,871 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 2.19% or 150,654 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 82,105 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.04% stake. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Page Arthur B invested in 22,871 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,003 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9,675 shares to 800 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares to 360,901 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 926 shares worth $46,852.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.88M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 204,510 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 6,677 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greenlight Cap Inc reported 736,446 shares. Huber Management Limited Liability Company holds 114,699 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 8,731 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Co reported 96,786 shares. 842,276 were reported by D E Shaw And Inc. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp owns 111,837 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.23% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 291,290 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 11,045 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Captrust Finance Advsr invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp stated it has 187,920 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.