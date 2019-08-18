As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Davis-Rea LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Vermilion Energy (VET) Position Maintained by Cibc Asset Management Inc

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 160.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 317,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 515,468 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, up from 197,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 458,407 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital reported 37,389 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 47,999 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 623,032 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0.6% or 723,950 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co owns 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 119,394 shares. 35,004 were reported by Seabridge Investment Limited Com. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 3.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.63M shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 1.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kj Harrison And has 3.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,638 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A invested in 1.74% or 74,793 shares. 179,038 are owned by Martingale Asset L P. Calamos Wealth Management Limited reported 3.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birmingham Cap Al stated it has 6,386 shares.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3,425 shares to 54,046 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 13.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).