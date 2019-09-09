As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Continues to Hold Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 146,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05M, up from 143,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $217.57. About 669,864 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $214.69. About 17.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.97 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 157,610 were accumulated by Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc. Patten owns 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,499 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & holds 1,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Elm Advsr Ltd Company reported 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Invest Management Limited Company holds 1,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bragg Fincl holds 1.43% or 58,014 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 41,515 were accumulated by Schnieders Capital. Advsrs Asset Management Inc owns 425,768 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 48,089 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,400 shares. Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7.55% stake. Brookmont Capital Mgmt holds 1,804 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 359,039 are held by Wesbanco Retail Bank. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 11,180 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares to 127,569 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Da Davidson And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,951 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 207 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A stated it has 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,351 shares. Coho reported 3,341 shares. Girard Prtnrs reported 3,165 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 4,770 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 7,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Lc stated it has 0.35% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 63,302 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 394,383 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 2.22M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co. 19,600 are held by Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Ltd has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,601 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.