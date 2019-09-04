As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Lifted Position; As Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Market Value Declined, Redmond Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 49,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 53,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 927,447 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 7.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,854 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 41,989 shares. 195,950 were reported by Putnam Fl Inv Communication. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp stated it has 24,133 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 400,000 shares. Cna has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bp Public Limited Company reported 478,000 shares. Moreover, First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited owns 4.55 million shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Capital Research Glob has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation invested in 19,932 shares or 1.15% of the stock. 1,556 were reported by Two Sigma Limited. Orca Invest Management Limited Liability Com owns 14,433 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares to 102,793 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 7,630 shares to 64,349 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.