As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, American Economic Planning Group Has Raised by $413,910 Its Holding; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Arga Investment Management LP Has Upped Stake by $1.22 Million

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $208.18. About 9.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 146.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.49. About 1.74 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND

