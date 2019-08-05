As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Alta Capital Management Upped by $1.35 Million Its Holding; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Stake by $3.38 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 7,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 604,304 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.79M, up from 597,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $194.46. About 28.17 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 75.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 177,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 59,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 236,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 615,443 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $84.38M for 10.70 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 25,543 shares to 143,727 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 11,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 610,416 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.01% or 402,746 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Cap Fund Mgmt has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 985,675 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Arizona State Retirement System holds 128,046 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 15,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Dean Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Eii Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.19% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 17,816 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 13,318 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mgmt.

