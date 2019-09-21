As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Alta Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.81 Million; As Old Republic Intl (ORI) Stock Price Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Its Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 14,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 4,510 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101,000, down from 18,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Old Republic Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 1.40M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 19,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 623,621 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.43 million, up from 604,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,890 shares to 215,003 shares, valued at $48.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 10,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,286 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.61M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

