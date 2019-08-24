As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Wharton Business Group Raised Its Holding; Nantahala Capital Management Trimmed Tenet Healthcare (Call) (THC) Stake as Valuation Rose

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) (THC) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.80 million, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 958,585 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,635 shares to 114,105 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,559 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.

