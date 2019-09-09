As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Westover Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $183.07 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 4.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc accumulated 0.97% or 909,078 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Com has 118,480 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 179,262 are held by Jacobs & Ca. Bartlett & Commerce Limited Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 147,459 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc stated it has 56,702 shares. Gideon Advsr Inc invested in 7,582 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.63% or 17.28 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0.14% or 9,944 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Wilshire has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,662 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First City accumulated 62,492 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beacon Fin Group invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 269,889 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $161.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 27,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 961,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 12,644 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.