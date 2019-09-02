As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Upped Stake; Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Stamps Com (STMP) by $10.11 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 124,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 249,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 124,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 346,281 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 40,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And invested in 139,347 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc accumulated 96,268 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Florida-based fund reported 10,373 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services reported 22,527 shares. Rothschild Corp Il stated it has 131,791 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,072 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap has 19,940 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0.45% stake. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 230,799 shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 1,133 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 64,504 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.68% or 19,223 shares. The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.64% or 1.40M shares. Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VBK) by 6,136 shares to 32,561 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 22,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,620 shares, and cut its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 2,849 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 4,979 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 13,003 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.28% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 105,889 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.15% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 15,665 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 142,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 17,270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 32,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 65,665 shares. Lpl Lc accumulated 7,731 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has 110,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Millennium Management Lc stated it has 561,152 shares.