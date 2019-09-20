As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Tortoise Investment Management Has Raised by $400,304 Its Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position Upped by Addenda Capital Inc

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 103.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 14,789 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 7,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $256.38. About 833,189 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,122 shares to 22,992 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 48,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 31,578 shares. Nomura invested in 0.01% or 4,856 shares. 15,471 are held by Valley Advisers. Levin Strategies Lp, New York-based fund reported 49,615 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 81,035 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Com reported 19,190 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.34% stake. Hahn Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 138,768 shares. Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability reported 2,238 shares stake. Long Road Counsel Limited Company holds 17,408 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 26,067 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Principal Fincl Gru Inc invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 2,792 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Com Il invested in 49,665 shares.

