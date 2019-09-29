As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Boosted by $16.99 Million Its Position; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shares Rose While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Its Stake

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1,998 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 5,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1149.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 86,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 253,920 shares to 262,771 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 132,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest owns 30 shares. Transamerica holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd holds 91 shares. Iberiabank reported 3,762 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 874,982 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Com Ny has 0.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 19,454 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 54,432 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2,486 are held by Menta Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 13,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,414 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 11,935 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 43 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 78 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 27,191 shares to 244 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,524 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 53,923 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corp has 3.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,147 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Lc owns 16,840 shares. Thompson Investment accumulated 14,385 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1.46M shares or 5.02% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Com, a New York-based fund reported 151,644 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested in 882,369 shares. Jones Lllp has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 2.36% or 231,472 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage has invested 1.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,850 are owned by Seven Post Invest Office L P. Calamos Advisors Limited stated it has 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.70 million were reported by Brown Advisory. The New Jersey-based Condor Cap Mngmt has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

