As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shelton Capital Management Increased Its Position; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Price Declined, Aviva Plc Has Lifted Position by $1.96 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 29,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,014 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 64,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 564,523 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 61,111 shares to 92,640 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 8,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,724 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Co stated it has 75 shares. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Rodgers Brothers reported 9,175 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). American And holds 0.01% or 626 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Schulhoff & Co accumulated 4,029 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 39,951 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 48 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 4,318 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 20,788 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 275 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 3,447 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 410,010 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 228,761 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Mgmt Inc Ca stated it has 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hugh Johnson Llc accumulated 37,367 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 12,050 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Td Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,089 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 4.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 128,034 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 67,005 are held by Blume Capital Inc. Parsec Management invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Mngmt reported 96,688 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 3.82% or 149,477 shares in its portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4,003 shares to 366 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 7,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

