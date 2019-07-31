As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wealth Architects Boosted Position; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Holder Hl Financial Services Cut Position by $1.26 Million

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.38. About 43.69 million shares traded or 64.50% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 9,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $116.14. About 2.45 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.84M shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Hallmark Cap Management has invested 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 7.38% or 12.24 million shares. Earnest Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wade G W & accumulated 3.25% or 181,230 shares. Pictet Financial Bank And Limited reported 26,835 shares. Consolidated Invest Limited reported 36,757 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Amer Advsr Limited Liability holds 34,483 shares or 5.04% of its portfolio. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 10,020 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd reported 107,355 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 6.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colrain reported 25,127 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Company has 40,715 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Management has 13,670 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,398 shares to 213,984 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Etf (SCHF) by 36,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,567 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Etf (FBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Ltd has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 172,834 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 33,964 shares. Sei Co reported 211,493 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lincoln invested in 4,829 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 88,030 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 65,986 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 19,876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 215,076 shares. Beck Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,224 shares. 5,341 are owned by Greenleaf. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Navellier & Assocs holds 0.54% or 27,344 shares in its portfolio. 76,710 are owned by Fjarde Ap.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 30.89 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.