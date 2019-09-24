As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut by $2.67 Million Its Position; As Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Share Price Rose, Alley Company Has Cut Its Holding

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 36,623 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, down from 50,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $125.47. About 298,797 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,787 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63M, down from 173,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $217.74. About 17.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 22,953 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt has 3.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodstock has 2.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, First Savings Bank Tru has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,188 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% or 239,753 shares. Telemus Ltd Co reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Republic Investment stated it has 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bartlett & Communication Limited Liability Co holds 444,195 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated owns 4.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,971 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Creative Planning has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mairs Pwr Inc invested in 37,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. American Natl Bank stated it has 33,034 shares. Cwh Cap Mngmt owns 8,072 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 247,030 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,398 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 74 shares. Etrade Capital Lc owns 3,049 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alberta Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First National Bank Of Omaha reported 67,483 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Advisors Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Accredited Investors has invested 0.11% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 485,605 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 12,207 shares. Reilly Advisors holds 437 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancorp & accumulated 0.02% or 2,300 shares.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43M for 42.97 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

