As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Increased Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Decreased Holding by $332,994 as Stock Price Declined

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 116,154 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, up from 113,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 19.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 874 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,857 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 7,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,501 shares to 15,309 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.27 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) by 5,153 shares to 134,957 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,469 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.