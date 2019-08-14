As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Nadler Financial Group Decreased Its Position by $423,549; Bath Savings Trust Co Lifted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.39 Million as Share Price Declined

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 3,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08 million shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.