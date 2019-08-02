As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Cut Its Position by $2.05 Million; Barclays Plc (BCS) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $9.02 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 3.74M shares traded or 68.05% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 16/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV STM.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 25; 24/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES THREE UBS DEALMAKERS FOR CONSUMER, RETAIL TEAM; 09/03/2018 – BARCLAYS APPROVAL GRANTED FOR RING-FENCING TRANSFER SCHEME; 18/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC – TRANSACTION WILL COMPLETE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nielsen Holdings Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Barclays executive John Mahon hired by Liam Fox as UK’s first exports chief – Sky News; 22/05/2018 – Barclays clears another legal hurdle on road to recovery; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 24/04/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Outflows $161.9M; 29/03/2018 – HALMA PLC HLMA.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1245P FROM 1220P

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99 million shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares to 161,796 shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Lqd (LQD) by 2,659 shares to 25,078 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

