As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Huntington National Bank Trimmed Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Harvard Management Co Cut Holding by $32.29 Million as Stock Rose

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $211.05. About 18.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 44,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 534,878 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.60 million, down from 579,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $211.03. About 18.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor National Bank & Trust accumulated 21,845 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 24,100 are held by Midas. Bamco New York owns 1,122 shares. Willis Investment Counsel invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag Caldwell Limited Co reported 3.56% stake. Adirondack has 2.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,424 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability reported 161,760 shares. Moreover, Argi Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.67% or 172,087 shares. Moreover, M&R Management Incorporated has 4.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wagner Bowman Corporation has 1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,061 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 91,739 shares. Citigroup holds 0.85% or 4.62 million shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Drexel Morgan & stated it has 18,299 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers (Prn) (UTF) by 34,234 shares to 39,234 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisource Bergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 13,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

