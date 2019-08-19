As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Harvard Management Co Lowered by $32.29 Million Its Holding; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Swarthmore Group Has Cut Its Position by $10.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $211.97. About 15.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 36,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $275.35. About 500,827 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey holds 1.11% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 15,963 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co invested in 1.16% or 14,621 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Llc accumulated 24,860 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc, Florida-based fund reported 216,128 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.84 million shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 56,805 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 18,207 are held by Burke & Herbert Bancorporation &. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 1.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.78M shares. Fagan Assoc Inc holds 72,950 shares. Brookmont Mngmt owns 1,804 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt reported 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.66% or 633,890 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Academy Mgmt Tx holds 96,456 shares.

